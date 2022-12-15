The company will now offer products to marinas, boatyards, and boat repairers. Image by Pexels from Pixabay

Aston Lark, a Howden company, has purchased Navigators & General’s (N&G) commercial direct marine trade book to expand the portfolio of its marine insurance products.

Following the acquisition, Aston Lark, together with its Haven Knox-Johnston brand, will be able to deliver a wide array of insurance products to the marine industry.

It will now be able to offer products to marinas, boatyards, chandleries and boat repairers.

The company note that commercial marine products and underwriting capacity of N&G will remain unchanged post-acquisition.

As a part of the deal, marine trades underwriter Mike Jeffrey will join Aston Lark. At N&G, he responsible for the company’s commercial direct business.

Aston Lark head of marine Steve Hook commented: “We’re really excited to welcome Mike to Aston Lark. As an experienced marine trades underwriter, he will continue to look after his clients as he has done for many years and help us widen the range of insurance products and solutions for businesses that service the marine industry.

“This acquisition reinforces our strong business relationship with Navigators & General.”

Navigators & General head Graham Clark said: “Today’s announcement gives our customers access to the benefits of a specialist insurance broker, whilst retaining the marine underwriting expertise of Navigators & General.

“We look forward to continuing to develop our strong relationship with Aston Lark as we further grow our business.”

The latest deal continues Aston Lark’s acquisition spree. Last month, the company acquired William Lyons Insurances and its wholly-owned subsidiary JC Daly Insurances.

In October, Aston Lark Ireland acquired Pembroke Insurances, an independent commercial and business insurance firm. In August 2022, the Howden-backed firm acquired AJ Insurance Services in the UK and Sparrow Insurance in Ireland.