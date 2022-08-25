Aston Lark acquires AJ Insurance Service

AJ Insurance offers motor insurance. Credit: Arek Socha from Pixabay.

Aston Lark, a Howden company, has acquired AJ Insurance Service, a family business based in Tilbury in Essex, UK.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In 1979, AJ Insurance Service was set up by father and son, Albert and John Wyatt.

AJ Insurance’s initial focus was personal lines, but the company has now a significant focus on construction, motor fleet and motor trade, besides a growing property account.

The broker offers household insurance and motor insurance.

Aston Lark Group CEO Peter Blanc said: “As soon as I met John, it was clear that AJ Insurance and Aston Lark have an identical customer service ethos. In fact, we were introduced to each other by a mutual friend who thought that a deal would be a great fit – how right he was!

“I’m delighted that John and the team have decided to join the Aston Lark and Howden family – and I’m certain that the business will grow and thrive over the coming years.”

AJ Insurance Service managing director John Kemp said: “Our clients are our primary consideration. To move our business forward, we, therefore, looked for a partner who not only has the resource to help us grow, but who also shared our values. When considering who to partner with, it was very important to us that we found a like-minded broking firm with a first-rate reputation for commitment to clients, and one that was well respected within the insurance industry. Aston Lark felt like a perfect fit for us, our team and our clients.

“As AJ Insurance moves forward with the additional strength of Aston Lark, we feel we can guarantee our clients the best solutions to their insurance needs, with the same commitment to high level customer service as previously.”

Aston Lark has bought several firms in 2022. It acquired Phoenix Healthcare in January, Healthwise Group in February, Braddons in March, and UKGlobal in May.

Aston Lark Ireland also bought Marine & General Insurances DAC in February and Sparrow insurances in August.