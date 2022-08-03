Aston Lark Ireland buys Sparrow Insurances to spur growth

Aston Lark Ireland buys Sparrow Insurances. Credit: Aston Lark.

Insurance broker Aston Lark Ireland, a part of Howden Broking Group, has purchased Sparrow Insurances for an undisclosed sum.

With presence in the Irish provinces of Leinster and Munster, Sparrow Insurances currently functions from its locations in Portlaoise, Blanchardstown, Nenagh and Thurles.

The company provides various commercial and personal insurance plans, in addition to life, pensions and investment solutions.

Aston Lark Ireland CEO Robert Kennedy said: “I am delighted to officially welcome our new colleagues at Sparrow Insurances to Aston Lark.

“Michael, Eilish, Sharron, David and their experienced and high calibre team have established a brilliant business, strong reputation and excellent growth credentials, delivering exceptional service to their clients for over 20 years. And what really tops everything off is that their culture and ethos perfectly align with Aston Lark, making them a fantastic addition.

“We look forward to supporting further growth and success for everyone at Sparrow Insurances, further enhanced as part of Howden. We continue to build momentum in Ireland, and this acquisition is another boost to our ambition of becoming Ireland’s leading independent insurance broker.”

Sparrow Insurances managing director Michael Sparrow also noted that the company, along with Aston Lark Ireland, would continue to deliver improved solutions and services to its customers.

In February this year, Aston Lark Ireland announced an agreement to buy Marine & General Insurances, which offers customised solutions for both individuals and businesses.

Marine & General Insurances primarily provides general insurance, financial services, life and pension solutions.

