Aston Lark Ireland continues expansion with William Lyons Insurances deal

William Lyons Insurances offers both commercial and personal insurance products. Credit: Vlad Deep on Unsplash.

Aston Lark Ireland is continuing its acquisition spree with the deal to buy William Lyons Insurances and its wholly-owned subsidiary JC Daly Insurances.

Aston Lark Ireland, a Howden company, did not disclose the financial value of the deal.

William Lyons Insurances is a family-run insurance brokerage serving customers in the South-West region of Ireland.

The Castleisland, County Kerry-based firm acquired JC Daly Insurances in 2004, expanding its geographical footprint in Abbeyfeale, County Limerick.

Together, the firms cater to both individuals and businesses.

They provide customised solutions including a full range of commercial and personal insurance, such as life, pensions and investment offerings.

Aston Lark Ireland CEO Robert Kennedy said: “I am delighted that we have attracted another terrific business to the Aston Lark and Howden family. Geographically, this acquisition is also an excellent fit for Aston Lark, giving us our first presence in Kerry and Limerick. Our ambition is to continue our incredible growth journey to scale the business and support our clients with access to new markets and sectors.”

William Lyons Insurances and JC Daly Insurances director Mary Lyons and managing director Denny Lyons added: “As a family-run and operated business, a lot of thought went into deciding to join a larger organisation like Aston Lark.

“We could not be more excited to join Aston Lark as they encapsulate what we were looking for, sharing our core values and ethos with passion for their people and customers.”

Last month, Aston Lark Ireland acquired Pembroke Insurances, an independent commercial and business insurance firm.

In August 2022, the Howden-backed firm acquired AJ Insurance Services in the UK and Sparrow Insurance in Ireland.