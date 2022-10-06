Aston Lark Ireland buys Pembroke Insurances

Pembroke Insurances offers commercial insurance solutions to several clients in Ireland. Credit: Aston Lark Europe Ltd.

Howden-owned Aston Lark Ireland has acquired Dublin-based independent commercial and business insurance company, Pembroke Insurances.

Financial terms of the transaction were not shared.

Founded by Graham Weir and John McGuire in 2007, Pembroke Insurances offers commercial insurance solutions to several clients in Ireland.

The company aims to develop personal relationships with commercial insurance clients and provide them the exact insurance policy customised to their requirements.

Aston Lark Ireland CEO Robert Kennedy said: “We have known Graham, Paul and the Pembroke Insurances team for a long time.

“They have always shared our vision and culture for insurance broking due to their commitment to delivering outstanding service and building much-valued relationships with clients and insurers alike.”

The company works across all commercial sectors as well as a broad variety of specialisms in areas including construction, motor trade, life sciences, haulage, and manufacturing.

Kennedy added that the company is focused on becoming the broker of choice in the country, and the purchase of Pembroke Insurances is another forward step in attaining its goal.

Pembroke Insurances managing director Graham Weir said: “We are delighted to be joining the Aston Lark family of companies.

“We feel that we have a shared ethos and goals and that this move will further strengthen our ability to provide world-class service and value to our customers while retaining our culture.”