Aptia, a pension, health and benefits administration services, has announced the formal launch of its operations.
The company’s launch follows the acquisition of the UK pension administration and US health and benefits administration segments of Mercer by Bain Capital Insurance in June 2023.
Aptia said these strategic assets position it as a leading entity with scale, resources and expertise in the insurance sector.
The transaction included the transfer of more than 3,500 employees from the UK, US, India and Portugal to Aptia.
With these professionals, Aptia hopes to deliver specialist solutions to manage health and wealth administration for clients’ employees, members and policyholders.
Aptia now has a client base of 1,100 global clients and supports more than seven million individuals.
The leadership of Aptia comprises Bala Viswanathan as CEO, Dominic Burke as chairman, and a seasoned management team.
In anticipation of its global launch, Aptia has bolstered its executive ranks with key senior appointments, attracting top-tier professionals with backgrounds in financial services, operations and technology.
Viswanathan said: “Aptia is committed to raising standards and providing our clients with fresh perspectives and insights. Our solutions, which are delivered by teams trusted by some of the world’s largest employers, will deliver real value to clients and their employees, members and policyholders.”
Burke added: “Because we are launching with an experienced team and established platforms, we have a unique ability to help clients navigate the complexities inherent in delivering efficient pensions and benefit administration.
“At the heart of Aptia’s strategy is a deep commitment to investing in our greatest assets – our people and our technology. By doing so, we position ourselves for the future, ensuring our ability to deliver forward-thinking and reliable solutions.”