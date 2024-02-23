ALKEME has expanded its Northern California footprint with the acquisition of Ferrante Insurance Services.
Ferrante was founded in 1996 and is a retail insurance agency specialising in commercial risk solutions to contractors.
“We are really excited to welcome Ferrante Insurance Services and their growing Northern California practice to the ALKEME family” said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. “Frank has built an amazing team with a commitment to serving contractors with exemplary service which perfectly aligns with our values. By joining forces we will be well positioned to achieve great things and better serve Ferrante’s current and future clients.”
“We are really excited and confident that joining ALKEME will allow us to be better equipped to serve our clients with new, innovative solutions,” said Frank Ferrante, President of Ferrante Insurance Services. “ALKEME’s proven growth platform and amazing resources were a no brainer when we were looking for a partner to help secure the future of our agency.”
ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states.
In January 2024, ALKEME acquired Beveridge & Akers Insurance Group, a US-based retail insurance agency and wealth management company.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The deal aims to enhance ALKEME’s risk management and wealth management offerings across the eastern US.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
Beveridge & Akers Insurance Group’s expertise covers a range of products including auto, home and business insurance, with a focus on non-profits and homeowners associations.
Additionally, it offers group health and life insurance, alongside a suite of wealth management services.