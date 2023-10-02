Diane Whalley, business development manager for group risk at Towergate. Credit: Towergate

Whalley will be managing the desk-based group risk adviser team at Towergate. This involves helping to grow the business through new clients and recruitment.

She will also provide management support to David Williams, head of group risk at Towergate, with new business initiatives, people development, process efficiencies and more.

With 30 years in the employee benefits sector, Whalley is experiences in working for providers and advisers in both healthcare and group risk. She joins from Mercer Marsh Benefits and has also held roles with Bupa and Friends Life.

Williams said: “We have seen excellent growth in our group risk business, and we will continue to invest in it. Our strategy is to employ the best talent and the most experienced employee benefits consultants to realise that growth. We are, therefore, delighted that Diane is joining the team.”

Whalley added: “This is an exciting time to join the company as it continues to grow and develop further client propositions. I am looking forward to using my knowledge of the employee benefits market to help establish new initiatives and offerings that will benefit the clients and their employees alike.”

In July 2023, the Ardonagh Group’s SME broking platform Ardonagh Advisory expanded its business by purchasing AMS Insurance Solutions.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Nailsea, Bristol, the UK, AMS is a regional broker that offers commercial and personal lines insurance.

It has expertise in construction, manufacturing, liability and warehousing and distribution offerings. The company also offers various insurance products for small businesses.

A team of three directors, including Andrew Burrell, Mark Evans and Simon Thomas, is currently heading AMS.

Upon the completion of the latest deal, AMS will become part of Ardonagh Advisory’s Towergate Insurance Brokers business.