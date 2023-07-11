AMS Insurance Solutions offers various insurance products for small businesses. Credit: kalhh from Pixabay.

The Ardonagh Group’s SME broking platform Ardonagh Advisory has expanded its business by purchasing AMS Insurance Solutions.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Nailsea, Bristol, the UK, AMS is a regional broker that offers commercial and personal lines insurance.

It has expertise in construction, manufacturing, liability and warehousing and distribution offerings. The company also offers various insurance products for small businesses.

A team of three directors, including Andrew Burrell, Mark Evans and Simon Thomas, is currently heading AMS.

The new deal marks the third mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transaction conducted by Ardonagh Advisory in a week after PB Curran and Sentinel Insurance Solutions.

Upon the completion of the latest deal, AMS will become part of Ardonagh Advisory’s Towergate Insurance Brokers business.

The details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

AMS will work with Towergate’s existing team at Bristol to complement its expertise in commercial lines.

The deal will also bolster Ardonagh Advisory’s footprint in the south-west of England.

Ardonagh Advisory chief commercial officer Phil Bayles said: “As our third ‘hat-trick’ deal of the week, the addition of AMS Insurance Solutions offers real cause for celebration and is yet further demonstration of our strategy to invest in top-quality businesses that bring value to Ardonagh Advisory.

“AMS is a business that fits neatly into Towergate and the wider Ardonagh Advisory platform, enhancing our presence in the south-west and our offer to clients.”

Ardonagh Advisory is primarily an advice-led, community-focused business.

Andrew Burrell said: “Joining Ardonagh represents the natural next step in our company’s journey.

“As part of the Ardonagh Advisory platform, we will benefit from increased buying power and access to a wider range of products and services, ultimately improving our offer to clients.”