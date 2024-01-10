Sompo International has named Volker Steufer as its new head of marine insurance for Germany and Austria.
Steufer has significant experience in the German insurance space and will operate out of Cologne.
He will report to Germany and Austria Insurance country manager Malte Dittmann in the new role.
Steufer has worked in the German insurance industry for almost three decades, including stints at Gothaer Versicherungen, XL Catlin and Winterthur International.
Most recently, he was the senior marine insurance underwriter at KA Köln.Assekuranz Agentur, an ERGO company.
Dittmann said: “With global volatility and geopolitical tensions set to continue into 2024, the international marine market will remain in the spotlight.
“Major trade routes, in particular, have been subjected to great pressure during the post-pandemic realignment.
“Volker’s experience and strong broker relationships will be a tremendous asset to us as the market evolves.”
The appointment of Steufer follows Sompo International’s expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, where, in October last year, Pei Ru Chiew was named head of crisis management, commercial property and casualty insurance.
Chiew joined Sompo from AXA XL, where she was senior underwriter of war, terrorism and political violence in the Singapore team.
At around the same time, the insurer made two senior middle market appointments to expand its commercial property and casualty insurance business in the UK.
Sompo appointed Toby Harris as the head of technology for middle market insurance while Jon Pope was appointed as the head of middle market insurance for the London region.