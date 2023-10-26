Sompo International has made two senior middle market appointments to expand its commercial property and casualty (P&C) insurance business in the UK.
The Bermuda-based insurer has named Toby Harris as the head of technology for middle market insurance and Jon Pope as head of middle market insurance for the London region.
With more than 16 years of experience in the business, Pope is joining Sompo International from RSA.
He most recently held the position of lead casualty trading underwriter in RSA’s London office. He had senior underwriting positions at RSA and Hiscox before that.
Harris has more than 30 years of industry expertise and previously held the position of technology practice leader for Europe at Travellers.
Additionally, he has held senior underwriting positions with AIG, Ace European Group, and Chubb in the Midlands and London.
Both new appointees will report to Sompo International UK middle market and small business underwriting leader Joe Brown.
Brown said: “As Sompo International continues advancing its global footprint and capabilities in the commercial P&C [property and casuality] (re)insurance market, we are extending our insurance offerings to mid-sized businesses across the UK.
“I am pleased to welcome Jon and Toby to the middle market team, and I look forward to working with them as we deepen relationships with our broker partners and clients to provide solutions that align with their needs.”
Earlier this month, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association announced a partnership with Sompo International.
Sompo International is part of Sompo Group, one of the leading P&C insurance companies in the world.