Sompo International has appointed Pei Ru Chiew as head of its crisis management, commercial property and casualty (P&C) insurance, as part of its efforts to expand its operations in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.
Based in Singapore, Chiew is joining Sompo International from AXA XL’s Singapore team, where she served as senior underwriter of war, terrorism, and political violence.
Chiew, who specialises in carrier and broker positions, will report to APAC commercial lines insurance president, Paul O’Neill.
Chiew previously served as credit, political and security risk broker and manager at JLT Specialty, and as a terrorism and political violence broker at Marsh Asia.
O’Neill said: “As Sompo International continues to pursue its global objectives, a top priority includes deepening our relationships in APAC.
“We are seeing growing demand for political violence and terrorism insurance cover in this region. Pei Ru’s extensive experience in this sector well-positions her to work closely with our clients and broker partners delivering the solutions that meet their evolving needs.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Last week, Bermuda-based Sompo named Toby Harris as the head of technology for middle market insurance and Jon Pope as head of middle market insurance for the London region.
The move forms part of the company’s efforts to expand its commercial P&C insurance business in the UK.
These two new appointees will report to Sompo International UK middle market and small business underwriting leader Joe Brown.
Sompo International, which is part of P&C insurance company Sompo Group, is engaged in providing commercial and consumer P&C (re)insurance.