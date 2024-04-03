Sompo has appointed Kenneth Reilly as the CEO for its insurance operations in the Asia-Pacific region, replacing Daniel Neo, who has expressed his intention to retire.
Reilly takes on the new responsibility from 1 April 2024, while continuing to serve in his existing role of Sompo’s Tokyo office head.
In the new position, which is pending regulatory and immigration approvals, Reilly will manage all of Sompo’s insurance operations across the Asia-Pacific region.
He will report to the company’s global CEO and executive chairman, James Shea.
To ensure a smooth transition, Neo will continue to serve as senior strategic advisor until the end of the year.
Commenting on the appointment, Shea stated: “With more than 25 years of international experience, covering both commercial and consumer insurance, including time spent in the region, Ken is perfectly placed to oversee and execute our strategic plans in this important region for our insurance business.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“Having been a pivotal leader in our Tokyo office for almost two years, Ken has demonstrated a commitment to promoting best practices and reinforcing strategic alignment between Sompo and the other Sompo Group insurance companies.”
Furthermore, Sompo expressed gratitude to Neo for his contributions to the company, acknowledging his role in developing the Asia-Pacific business.
Sompo offers commercial and consumer property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance services.
Recently, the company has made several leadership changes in Asia-Pacific.
These include the appointments of Alasdair Walker as the regional head of distribution insurance for Asia-Pacific, Vicky Sarjeant as the region’s new head of energy insurance and Emily Poh as the new head of professional lines insurance in the region.