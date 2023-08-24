Sompo International offers commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance. Credit: Jirsak / Shutterstock.com.

Bermuda-based Sompo International has named Alasdair Walker as the new regional head of distribution insurance for the Asia Pacific (APAC).

Walker will be based in Singapore and report to the company’s APAC insurance commercial lines president Paul O’Neill.

Prior to joining Sompo International, Walker served various roles in Allianz.

His most recent stint at Allianz was as distribution regional head for the Singapore region and was responsible for handling a team in seven locations.

Commenting on the new development, O’Neill said: “Alasdair’s appointment represents a continuation of Sompo International’s expansion through high-calibre hires in the APAC region.

“His wide range of experience across distribution channels and product lines, coupled with his commitment to deliver superior client service, leaves him singularly well-positioned to further develop our network in APAC.

“I look forward to welcoming Alasdair to our growing Singapore insurance team as we accelerate our growth in this exciting market full of opportunity.”

The latest appointment comes after Sompo International hired Emily Poh as the new head of professional lines insurance for the APAC region.

Poh operates out of Singapore in the new role and reports to O’Neill.

These appointments in the APAC region are part of the company’s strategy to expand commercial insurance business in the region.

Sompo International focuses on offering commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance.