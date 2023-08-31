Sompo International focuses on delivering commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance. Credit: Robert Kneschke / Shutterstock.com.

Sompo International has named Vicky Sarjeant as the new head of energy insurance for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Sarjeant will be based in Singapore and report to the company’s APAC insurance commercial lines president Paul O’Neill.

Commenting on the development, O’Neill said: “With 17 years of knowledge and experience in both the London and Singapore markets, Vicky will be a valuable addition to our growing team in the APAC region.

“I look forward to working with her as we continue establishing our practice and growing our book of business.”

Prior to joining Sompo International, Sarjeant served as an energy underwriter at Canopius Asia, covering the Middle East/North Africa (MENA), as well as APAC regions.

Sarjeant also held various roles at Marsh Singapore and Miller Insurance in London Prior to her stint at Canopius Asia.

Earlier this month, the company named Alasdair Walker as the regional head of distribution insurance and Emily Poh as the head of professional lines insurance for the APAC region.

Walker and Poh will be based in Singapore and report to O’Neill in the new position.

The latest appointments in the APAC are part of Sompo International’s strategy to bolster commercial insurance business in the region.