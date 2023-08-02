Emily Poh will report to Sompo International’s APAC insurance commercial lines president Paul O’Neill. Credit: CHUAN CHUAN / Shutterstock.com.

Bermuda-based Sompo International has appointed Emily Poh as the new head of professional lines insurance for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

In the new role, Poh will report to the company’s APAC insurance commercial lines president Paul O’Neill and will operate out of Singapore.

The latest appointment is said to be the first among several senior appointments and is also part of the company’s strategy to expand commercial insurance business expansion in APAC.

Prior to joining Sompo International, Poh served as executive and professional lines head of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty in Singapore.

Poh handled profitable professional line portfolios while serving in this position.

Commenting on the new hire, O’Neill said: “While we have well-established personal lines and reinsurance businesses in the region, we are committed to hiring top talent as we expand our commercial lines product offerings and relationships throughout APAC.

“Emily is a highly skilled professional lines executive with a proven track record of delivering solutions that are the foundation for lasting partnerships, and I am pleased to welcome her to the commercial lines APAC team at such a pivotal time in our growth.”

In June 2023, Sompo International named René Huber as the new head of its marine and speciality insurance unit for Continental Europe.