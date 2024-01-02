Prior to joining Miller, Spells served as a senior producer within UK Facultative Property business at Guy Carpenter. Credit: Teacher Photo/Shutterstock.com.

Miller, a specialist reinsurance broker, has appointed Ollie Spells as head of London Property Facultative business, enhancing the company’s Global Facultative team.

His appointment is effective from January.

Spells has expertise in offering intricate facultative reinsurance coverages for UK and intentional property business.

Miller London Facultative Reinsurance head Damian Richards said: “We are delighted that Ollie has chosen to join Miller.

“His strong technical knowledge of UK Facultative Property placements and significant analytical ability in broking analysis for complex risks will be a great asset to the team.”

Prior to joining Miller, he served as a senior producer within UK Facultative Property business at Guy Carpenter.

His career in broking began at Aon and included a stint at Willis Towers Watson in facultative reinsurance.

Commenting on the new appointment, Spells said: “I am excited to be joining Miller and supporting an excellent and growing team.

“Miller is seen as a trusted and strategic partner, with the ability to provide truly tailored solutions to clients.

“I look forward to working with the team as they continue to diversify across a range of industries, territories and classes.”

The latest appointment of Spells comes after the recent appointment of Will Morgan as new head of Energy and Fac.

In December last year, Miller adopted Salesforce’s artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud tools to increase productivity across its operations.

The UK-based intermediary will integrate Salesforce Einstein and Financial Services Cloud into its activities.

It will use the Einstein AI in Financial Services Cloud to boost productivity, while delivering impactful and customised customer experiences.

Prior to this development, the company launched a new AI tool dubbed MillerMo for its employees.

This AI tool was developed by Miller’s innovation incubator, MillerLabs, and is based on technologies from ChatGPT creator OpenAI and Microsoft.

It can aid in creating software, content, translating, proofreading and analysing data sets, in addition to functioning as a personal assistant.

In a significant move last August, Miller also appointed Oscar Holloway as head of its Europe business.