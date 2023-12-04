UK-based specialist re/insurance intermediary Miller has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool for its employees.
Called MillerMo, the AI tool was developed by Miller’s in-house innovation incubator MillerLabs, and it is based on technologies from ChatGPT creator OpenAI and Microsoft.
The AI tool is designed for developing software, creating content, translating, proofreading, and analysing data sets in addition to serving as a personal assistant.
Miller said that with the new tool, employees will be able to automate administrative tasks, freeing them up to focus on the core aspects of their jobs.
Powered by Azure’s OpenAI GPT4-32k model, MillerMo is an internal-only tool and can be accessed through office and mobile devices.
MillerMo is the first of several planned innovations aimed at leveraging AI for Miller’s customers, staff, and partners.
Miller head of innovation teams and curator of MillerLabs Andre Du Preez said: “This is just the beginning of our journey with AI at Miller. MillerMo was developed in response to the desire for employees to access the benefits of ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies in a safe and compliant way.
“We are committed to fostering an agile innovation culture and we have created a dynamic environment of empowerment and collaboration, where every team member is encouraged to experiment with fresh ideas and approaches.”
Miller chief operations officer Dana Cuffe said: “There is great potential in the insurance industry to use AI to enhance the experience of both clients and employees whilst maintaining the highest standards of service, security and integrity.”
Last month, US insurance broker Marsh McLennan also launched a generative AI tool for its employees.
Marsh McLennan’s AI tool was also developed in partnership with OpenAI and Microsoft.