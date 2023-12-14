Credit: giggsy25/Shutterstock.

Specialist reinsurance broker Miller has selected Salesforce’s AI and cloud tools to increase productivity across its operations.

The UK-based intermediary will deploy Salesforce Einstein and Financial Services Cloud across its business.

By leveraging Einstein AI in Financial Services Cloud, Miller aims to increase productivity, while offering more impactful and individualised customer experiences.

The technology vendor claimed that Einstein Prompt Builder will enable Miller’s team to generate complex quotes and insurance solutions for clients by using Salesforce prompts or by building their own custom prompt template.

Salesforce added that its Financial Services Cloud will enable the broker to manage pipelines, utilise both internal and external data, and communicate effectively.

Furthermore, AI-powered CRM Analytics can be leveraged by Miller to gain insights about the team, Salesforce said, adding that the predictive AI can also be used to anticipate clients’ requirements.

Miller’s tie up with Salesforce comes shortly after the insurance broker launched an AI tool for its employees, called MillerMo.

The tool, developed by Miller’s in-house innovation division MillerLabs, uses technologies from Microsoft and OpenAI.

Miller Insurance group CEO Dana Cuffe said: “The insurance industry is on the verge of a seismic, tech-driven shift. With Salesforce allowing us to drive productivity gains and streamline processes, AI is forming the bedrock of our success and positioning us as a market leader.”

Salesforce UKI head of financial services Anna Bratton said: “We are excited to support Miller in the next stage of its digital transformation – placing trust at the centre of AI-powered productivity and growth gains. With the combined power of data, AI, CRM and trust, Miller will pave the way for the financial services industry to deliver exceptional customer experiences while boosting productivity and growth.”

Earlier this week, Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC reached an agreement to increase its stake in Miller.