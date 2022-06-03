Marsh McLennan Agency snaps up Clark Insurance

Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA) has announced the acquisition of an independent insurance agency, Clark Insurance to expand its presence in the New England region of the US.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Portland, Maine-based Clark is a full-service agency, which caters to businesses and individuals across the region.

The insurer was established in 1931 and its offerings include business insurance, employee health and benefits and private client services.

West Springfield, Massachusetts-based Haberman Insurance, which was acquired by Clark in 2021, is also part of the deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, MMA will retain all the 135 employees of Clark.

MMA New England region CEO Jerry Alderman said: “Clark Insurance is respected across the region for their quality service and expertise, as well as the colleague-focused culture that sets them apart from other agencies.”

“Both the Clark team and MMA share a dedication to serving clients, colleagues, and the community and we’re excited to have them on board.”

Clark Insurance president Jeff Shaw said: “MMA opens a new chapter for our organisation and our key constituents. Operating with the strength and resources of Marsh McLennan Agency will give our clients access to more tools and resources to reach their goals.

“Our colleagues will see new opportunities for growth and development, and our commitment to supporting local communities will remain a top priority.”

MMA is a subsidiary of Marsh, which is one of the four businesses of the global professional services firm Marsh McLennan.