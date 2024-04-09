Following growth in the region, Lockton Norway has revealed its succession plan for its senior leadership team.
Anders Johannessen will take on the role of CEO for Lockton in Norway from may 1 2024. His predecessor Cato Aamodt will still be crucial to the leadership team and Lorraine Boyle is set to be chair of Lockton Norway, taking over from Alistair Rivers, CEO of the firm’s global marine business.
Johannessen joined the firm in 2018 and will lead the next stage of growth.
He said: “Under the leadership of Cato Aamodt, we’ve developed capabilities that span Professional and Financial Risks, Transaction Solutions and Private Equity. The acquisition of Edge has given us Marine capabilities – and we’ve also invested in Energy, Property & Casualty and People Solutions. Cato made all this possible – and he remains a key member of our diverse, inclusive leadership team.”
EJ Hentenaar, CEO of Lockton Europe said: “Our culture and values are built on talent – and as a result, Lockton is a magnet for doers with a single-minded focus on delivering results for clients. We’re proud of the exceptional growth our Norwegian business has driven. It clearly demonstrates the impact of investing in exceptionally talented people.
I would like to thank Cato for his leadership and helping us build our Norway business to what it is today. I know that, under Anders’ leadership, we will continue to attract the very best people, so that we can deliver the very best service in the region.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Recently, Lockton hired Steven Goldenberg as its executive vice-president of operations.
Goldenberg, who will be based at the company’s global headquarters in Kansas City, will report directly to Lockton CEO Peter Clune.
In his new role, Goldenberg will collaborate with the global executive team to spearhead strategic initiatives, talent acquisition and the development of innovative solutions to support the company’s ongoing growth.
Earlier, he worked for 15 years at Aon, where he latterly held the position of global chief operating officer for commercial risk solutions.
He also had a stint at McKinsey & Company.