US-based insurance brokerage Lockton has hired Steven Goldenberg as its executive vice-president of operations.
Goldenberg, who will be based at the company’s global headquarters in Kansas City, will report directly to Lockton CEO Peter Clune.
In his new role, Goldenberg will collaborate with the global executive team to spearhead strategic initiatives, talent acquisition and the development of innovative solutions to support the company’s ongoing growth.
Earlier, he worked for 15 years at Aon, where he latterly held the position of global chief operating officer for commercial risk solutions.
He also had a stint at McKinsey & Company.
Commenting on Goldenberg’s appointment, Clune said: “Steve’s broad experience and expertise in driving strategy and developing talent will be a tremendous asset to Lockton as we continue our explosive worldwide growth.”
Goldenberg added: “Lockton’s culture, client focus and leadership team give the organisation a distinct advantage around the globe. I am excited to join Lockton, its growth story is phenomenal. I look forward to making a significant impact on the future trajectory.”
Lockton’s expansion of its leadership team also includes the recent hiring of Oliver Ross as senior vice-president within the global construction team.
Ross, who will operate out of London, is tasked with the development and expansion of Lockton’s North American construction casualty service.
Last month Lockton entered the Indian market, responding to increasing demand for risk consultation and management services.
Sandeep Dadia was named as the country CEO for India and will also serve on the company’s Asia leadership team.