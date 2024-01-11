Independent insurance broker Lockton has appointed Espen Rye Ellingsen, Espen Bjaarstad, Olav Botnen and Fredrik Mietle Holmstøen to the people solutions team in Norway.
They all join from Aon Norway and start their new roles immediately. This is part of the Lockton strategy to continue building its Nordic presence.
EJ Hentenaar, CEO of Lockton Europe, said: “We are delighted to continue to expand our offering in the Nordic region in 2024, starting with this impressive set of hires. The growth the team has undergone in the last 24 months is an exceptional achievement and Espen, Fredrik, Espen and Olav ensure we are ideally placed to respond to the changing and expanding needs of our clients when it comes to employee benefits, pensions solutions and financial management. This is an exciting time for Lockton Norway and we are confident that our new team members will help us achieve new heights in service excellence.”
Simon Gilliat, international head of people Solutions at Lockton, added: “We are excited to welcome these four talented individuals to Lockton. This expansion demonstrates our continued focus on People Solutions, particularly across the areas of employee risk benefits, pensions, employee communications and data analytics. Their wealth of experience and risk management expertise enhances our offering to clients across the Nordic region and complements the already strong businesses in the UK and Ireland.”
The firm also welcomed Johan Frithioff as a senior hire in its Sweden office.
Lockton has also appointed Andrea Guffanti as head of continental Europe.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Based in London, Guffanti takes on the Lockton head of continental Europe role immediately.
He will work alongside the Lockton Global Partners’ Operations team, led by Michael Goudime, the London Market Specialty Team and with all owned operations in Europe
Guffanti brings over 25 years of experience to the role and joins after 17 years at Aon, where he most recently held the role of EMEA chief commercial officer. Prior to this, he was its chief executive officer in Austria.