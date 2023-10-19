Credit: rongyiquan/Shutterstock.

Based in London, Guffanti takes on the Lockton head of continental Europe role immediately.

He will work alongside the Lockton Global Partners’ Operations team, led by Michael Goudime, the London Market Specialty Team and with all owned operations in Europe.

Guffanti brings over 25 years of experience to the role and joins after 17 years at Aon, where he most recently held the role of EMEA chief commercial officer. Prior to this, he was its chief executive officer in Austria.

EJ Hentenaar, CEO of Lockton Europe, said: “I am excited to welcome Andrea Guffanti to Lockton. With a distinguished track record in complex problem solving and exceptional client service, he will be an invaluable addition, particularly his depth of experience across the Continent of Europe. I and the rest of the leadership team are excited to begin working with him, drawing on his experience, technical skills and leadership expertise. Andrea is the perfect fit for Lockton.”

Guffanti added: “I’ve long admired Lockton for its entrepreneurial culture, commitment to private ownership and dedication to providing the very best service to its clients. It is a privilege to be joining Lockton at a time in which the risks facing our clients are fast-evolving and dynamic, requiring best-in-class innovation and creative thinking. I can’t wait to get started.”

Just this week, Lockton appointed Gordon D’Arcy as business development executive within its transactional risks division.

Aformer professional rugby player, D’Arcy takes up his transactional risks position at Lockton in Dublin, Ireland, with immediate effect.

He will be responsible for deal origination with a particular focus on supporting M&A transactions throughout the UK and Ireland.

In addition to his transactional risks role, he will support the people solutions and general insurance teams at Lockton.

