Lockton is expanding in the Nordic region, including Sweden, and Frithioff is the final founding member of the senior team. The firm is now ready to build its presence and footprint in the region.
Frithioff brings over two decades of leadership experience in the Swedish market having spent 22 years at Howden Insurance Brokers where, most recently, he was deputy managing director.
Prior to this, he worked at Aon for a decade.
EJ Hentenaar, CEO of Lockton Europe, said: “The opportunity for Lockton in Sweden is profound and we are at a very exciting inflection point for our business in the region. Johan joining us means the firm foundations for sustained success are now in place, and we could not have asked for a better team to realise our ambitions. We are committed to building on these foundations and becoming an employer of choice in the region by investing in and attracting the very best talent, who share our entrepreneurial spirit, client-centric mindset and focus on exceptional service.
“Lockton Sweden is a part of a dynamic regional team serving corporate clients across the Nordics, collaborating closely with our teams in Denmark and Norway. We are looking forward to seizing the many opportunities the region presents, delivering best-in-market client solutions, and we will build a world class team to do so.”
Lockton has also appointed Andrea Guffanti as head of continental Europe.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Based in London, Guffanti takes on the Lockton head of continental Europe role immediately.
He will work alongside the Lockton Global Partners’ Operations team, led by Michael Goudime, the London Market Specialty Team and with all owned operations in Europe.
Guffanti brings over 25 years of experience to the role and joins after 17 years at Aon, where he most recently held the role of EMEA chief commercial officer. Prior to this, he was its chief executive officer in Austria.