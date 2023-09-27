The acquisition will facilitate Inszone in offering a broader Inszone Insurance platform for the clients. Credit: ra2 studio/Shutterstock.com.

Inszone Insurance Services has concluded the purchase of Sanfilippo & Sons Insurance Services, which is based in San Jose, California, US.

The companies did not reveal financial and other terms of the agreement.

Sanfilippo & Sons Insurance Services was founded by Roy Sanfilippo in 1960. He is supported by his family of eight children.

As an independent insurance agency, Sanfilippo & Sons shops coverage from a marketplace of national carriers.

The company doesn’t stop offering service once a policy is in place. Its agents continue to monitor the policy to make sure that the premiums are reasonable and the coverage is sufficient.

Following the merger, the acquired company will continue to serve its customers from its present location in San Jose.

Inszone Insurance Services CEO Chris Walters said: “We are excited about the potential that Sanfilippo & Sons Insurance Services brings to Inszone.

“Their presence in San Jose underscores a significant opportunity for growth in the region. Leveraging their expertise, we aim to tap into new markets and expand our reach.

“This acquisition signifies not just a union of two businesses but a shared vision for future expansion and prosperity.”

Inszone, a full-service insurance brokerage company, made a total of five acquisitions in August and September 2023 alone.

In August, Inszone acquired Maurice Taylor Insurance Brokers and Texas-based Speck Insurance and Financial Services, while so far in September, the brokerage concluded the purchase of San Diego-based Titan Global Insurance Brokerage and Missouri-based DeLuca Agency.