Inszone intends to bolster its presence in southern California, US. Credit ronstik/ shutterstock.com.

US-based intermediary Inszone Insurance Services has acquired independent brokerage firm Titan Global Insurance Brokerage to bolster its presence in southern California.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded by Brent Albright in October 2007, Titan Global Insurance Brokerage is a high-risk insurance specialist company.

In a press statement, Inszone said: “The shared commitment to exceptional service and personalised attention ensures a seamless transition for Titan’s clients, who will continue to receive the same level of care they have come to expect.”

Inszone said the acquisition will provide it with access to industry knowledge and expertise, specifically in general commercial insurance and workers’ compensation.

Inszone Insurance Services CEO Chris Walters said: “This acquisition not only expands our footprint in southern California but also strengthens our ability to serve businesses with unique insurance requirements.

“We look forward to integrating Titan’s client base so they can benefit from the full support of our company’s resources.”

Inszone expects the acquisition to enhance its ability to deliver better services to clients in southern California and San Diego.

Titan Global Insurance Brokerage founder Brent Albright said: “One of the main reasons I decided to sell my agency to Inszone was because I wanted to provide more support and expanded lines of coverage for my customers.”

In August 2023, Inszone acquired commercial and personal insurance agency Speck Insurance and Financial Services for an undisclosed sum.