Inszone delivers a wide range of property and casualty insurances. Credit: thodonal88 / Shutterstock.com.

US-based intermediary Inszone Insurance Services has acquired independent insurance service provider DeLuca Insurance Agency, further expanding its presence in Missouri.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded by Rebecca DeLuca in January 2008, DeLuca serves the community in Belton, Missouri.

The merger will unify the resources and customer service expertise of both companies to fulfil the growing requirements of clients in the region.

Current DeLuca clients will now be serviced by Inszone’s office in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Inszone Insurance Services CEO Chris Walters said: “We are excited to integrate DeLuca Insurance Agency into the Inszone family.

“Rebecca’s focus on ensuring customer satisfaction aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with comprehensive and affordable insurance solutions.”

The latest acquisition continues Inszone’s buying spree.

Earlier this week, the firm bolstered its reach in its home market with the purchase of independent brokerage Titan Global Insurance Brokerage.

Titan focuses on workers’ compensation and general commercial insurance.

A full-service insurance brokerage company, Inszone delivers a wide range of property and casualty insurances, apart from employee benefits offerings.

Founded in 2002, the company currently has 39 sites in the US.

Last month, Inszone acquired commercial and personal insurance agency Speck Insurance and Financial Services, expanding its footprint in Texas.