Earlier this month, Inszone Insurance acquired a New Mexico-based insurance agency. Credit: pichetw via Shutterstock.

US-based intermediary Inszone Insurance Services is continuing its acquisition spree with the purchase of Speck Insurance and Financial Services.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

Set up in 2001 by Sheree Covington Speck, Speck Insurance and Financial Services is a commercial and personal insurance agency.

The deal, which includes all the operations of the acquired company, is expected to bolster Inszone Insurance’s presence in Texas.

The insurer said that the deal will enable it to offer a wider range of insurance to its customers in the region.

Inszone Insurance’s regional office will now serve as the operating base for Speck Insurance and Financial Services.

Inszone Insurance CEO Chris Walters said: “Acquiring Speck Insurance and Financial Services PLLC is a great opportunity for Inszone Insurance.

“Sheree and her team have a long-standing history of serving their clients with the highest level of care, and we are excited to continue that tradition as part of Inszone Insurance. We look forward to expanding our presence in Texas and offering our clients an even broader range of insurance options.”

Inszone Insurance was founded in 2002 and provides employee benefits insurance, as well as a full-service insurance brokerage for the property and casualty market.

The insurance broker currently operates in 42 locations across the US, with plans to further expand operations.

Earlier this month, Inszone Insurance acquired New Mexico-based insurance agency Jackson Insurance Solutions.

In May this year, Inszone Insurance bought Citizens General Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.