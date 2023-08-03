Inszone Insurance offers full-service insurance brokerage in the property and casualty sector. Credit: Asian Isolated / Shutterstock.com.

US-based insurer Inszone Insurance Services has concluded the acquisition of New Mexico-based insurance agency Jackson Insurance Solutions.

The deal expands Inszone’s footprint and services in the south-west region of the US.

The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Established in 2010, Jackson Insurance Solutions focused on offering cheap and efficient solutions to businesses and individuals in the Albuquerque region of New Mexico.

Jackson Insurance will continue to run its business from its existing location under the Inszone Insurance brand.

Inszone noted that all the Jackson Insurance staff will be retained to ensure the same quality of service for customers.

Inszone Insurance Services CEO Chris Walters said: “We are absolutely thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Jackson Insurance Solutions as the newest addition to the Inszone family.

“New Mexico becoming the 11th state in our ever-growing network marks a significant milestone for us.

“We are excited to leverage their expertise to better serve clients in the Southwest region and ensure a seamless experience as we embark on this exciting new journey together.”

Established in 2002, Inszone Insurance offers full-service insurance brokerage in the property and casualty sector, as well as employee benefits insurance.

The company currently has a presence in 42 locations in the US and anticipates making further acquisitions soon to bolster its presence in the country.

Inszone Insurance acquired Citizens General Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum in May 2023.