Inszone continues buying spree with Capizzi Insurance deal

Continuing its growth trajectory, California, US-based insurance brokerage Inszone Insurance Services has purchased Capizzi Insurance.

Financial terms of the transaction were not divulged.

Inszone offers a range of property and casualty insurance, as well as employee benefits solutions.

It has operations across 32 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Texas and Illinois, and is considering further expansion across the US.

Established in 2002, the company looks to grows both through acquisition and organic means.

It has made several purchases this year, the most recent being that of Young Insurance Group and GM Lawrence Insurance Brokerage.

Young Insurance focuses on providing protection for houses and businesses in Colorado, while GM Lawrence serves the trucking insurance sector.

Earlier this year, Inszone bought Mirae Insurance Services and Pacific Redwood Insurance.

Mirae focuses on benefits, personal, and commercial lines insurance, similar to Pacific Redwood that too serves personal and commercial insurance customers.

Inszone CEO Chris Walters said: “We continue to grow within specific areas in California, we are happy to be able to add additional avenues of support and additional service offerings as we expand in the state.”

As part of the deal, Capizzi employees will join Inszone and operate out of the latter’s Lakewood location.

They will continue to serve clients, who are expected to see a ‘seamless’ transition, under the Inszone brand.