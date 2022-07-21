Inszone Insurance concludes Yung Insurance acquisition

Inszone Insurance Services, a US-based full-service insurance brokerage firm, has wrapped up its acquisition of Young Insurance Group.

The deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed, marks Inszone’s third acquisition in Colorado.

Founded by Chad Young in 2016, Young Insurance specialises in offering protection for houses and businesses in the state of Colorado.

Inszone said that it will provide Young Insurance customers the service they are accustomed to under the new Inszone Insurance brand.

Commenting on the deal, Inszone Insurance CEO Norm Hudson said: “Our growth in Colorado brings a wealth of opportunities for our agency, our customers and our employees.

“We are very excited to have Young Insurance become part of the Inszone team, and we look forward to seeing this brand thrive under the Inszone name.”

Founded in 2002, California-headquartered Inszone provides a spectrum of property and casualty insurance and employee benefits solutions.

The firm, which has been on an acquisition spree recently, scooped up GM Lawrence Insurance Brokerage and Pacific Redwood Insurance Agency earlier this year.

The latest deal comes as Inszone plans to further expand its national footprint this year. The firm said that it expects to announce and complete a number of important transactions in the coming months.

Inszone currently has 30 locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, and Utah.

In 2020, the firm launched a benefits division, expanding its presence into the group benefits and individual benefits markets.