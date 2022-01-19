Inszone Insurance Services acquires Mirae Insurance Services

California-based Inszone Insurance Services has announced the acquisition of Mirae Insurance Services for undisclosed amount.

Set up by Charlie and Kathy Shin, Mirae Insurance Services has been catering to La Mirada and surrounding areas since 2011.

Serving primarily Korean-speaking customers, Mirae Insurance Services offers benefits, personal, and commercial lines insurance.

The deal will see staff of Mirae Insurance Services providing service from Inszone’s Anaheim location.

Related

Inszone Insurance Services CEO Norm Hudson said: “We are excited to bring Mirae Insurance Services into the Inszone Insurance family.

“Through our acquisitions our agency has grown rapidly within the Korean community, and we look forward to continuing to serve this community and provide additional resources and insurance options to protect their businesses.”

Inszone Insurance Services plans to widen its footprint across the US in 2022.

It is pursuing a growth trajectory, with several transactions to be completed and announced in the months to come.

Set up in 2002 with its base in California, insurance brokerage firm Inszone provides property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. It has 26 locations spread across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Texas and Illinois.