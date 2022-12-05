Inszone expands national footprint with Cameo Insurance deal

Cameo Insurance Services is known for its home and auto insurance offerings. Credit: Phil Hearing on Unsplash.

US-based insurance intermediary Inszone Insurance Services is continuing to build its national presence with the acquisition of Cameo Insurance Services.

The financial value of the deal was not disclosed.

The acquired firm was founded in 1992 by Tyrone Smith in California, which is also Inszone’s home state.

Cameo Insurance Services’ main aim was to offer bespoke insurance solutions to its clients to meet their needs at affordable prices.

Over time, the insurer gained recognition for its experience in offering home and auto insurance products.

Inszone Insurance Services CEO Chris Walters said: “Tyrone has been providing great customer service to his clients and we look forward to continuing that service while providing a multitude of additional resources.

“Cameo Insurance marks the 33rd acquisition in our home state of California and we are pleased to see the continued growth.”

Since its inception, the acquired firm is claimed to have helped thousands of customers save thousands of dollars.

Founded in 2002, Inszone offers a variety of property and casualty insurance, as well as employee benefits solutions.

It is currently operational in 34 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Texas and Illinois.

As it works to expand its national footprint, Inszone is anticipated to announce a series of significant acquisitions in the coming months.

Inszone’s recent acquisitions include Capizzi Insurance, Young Insurance Group and GM Lawrence Insurance Brokerage. In early 2022,

Inszone acquired Mirae Insurance Services and Pacific Redwood Insurance, among others.