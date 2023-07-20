Through the expansion of the aviation sector, Howden intends to invest in market-leading capabilities. Credit: stockphoto mania / Shutterstock.com.

Insurance group Howden has appointed Steven Crook to the role of divisional director and claims head of the company’s aviation sector.

The company also named Wayne Hawkins as the head of airlines and divisional director of the division.

Through the expansion of the aviation sector with two recruits, the group intends to make investments in market-leading capabilities that could strengthen its sectoral offering for customers.

This strategy is also claimed to propel further expansion into the airline and aerospace divisions.

Crook will join Howden on an immediate basis while Hawkins will join office at the end of this year.

Previously, Hawkins served as the aviation and aerospace partner at McGill and Partners while Crook was previously employed with Starr Companies.

Both Hawkins and Crook will report to Howden’s Aviation global head Jason Humphreys.

Humphreys said: “As we accelerate our growth into the airline and aerospace sectors it is vital that we invest in expertise to add further value and services for our clients.

“In welcoming Steven and Wayne to the team, we underline our commitment to strengthening our aviation division, and their significant market experience will add to the team’s existing skills and capabilities.”

The latest development comes after Howden announced plans to acquire independent film and television broker Media Insurance Brokers (MIB) for an undisclosed sum.