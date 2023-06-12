Warwick will take on the new role immediately. Credit: Maranda Vandergriff on Unsplash.

Reinsurer Guy Carpenter has named Steve Warwick as the head of GC Access Asia Pacific.

Warwick will take on the new role immediately, where he will be tasked with building new opportunities and the breadth of the company’s solutions.

In order to do so, he will leverage Guy Carpenter’s analytics knowledge, global re/insurer network, rating advisory practice, and contract expertise.

In his more than 40 years of reinsurance career, Warwick held senior positions within the sector.

Established in 2021, GC Access Asia Pacific offers bespoke services in a range of areas including business planning, capital advisory and modelling, as well as programme carrier selection.

Guy Carpenter Asia Pacific CEO Tony Gallagher said: “The Asia Pacific region programme market has seen tremendous growth in recent years, creating lucrative potential for our clients to grow and capitalise on new and existing MGA opportunities.

“Building on the great work already in progress by the GC Access Asia Pacific team, I am confident that Steve will further enhance Guy Carpenter’s position in the MGA space with his decades of experience in the reinsurance and programme sectors.”

The latest appointment comes shortly after the firm’s hiring of SCOR chief Laurent Rousseau as its CEO of EMEA and Global Capital Solutions.

Rousseau will assume the newly created position on 4 September 2023 and operate out of London.

He will also become a member of the company’s executive committee.