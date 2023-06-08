Laurent Rousseau will focus on expanding the company’s business across EMEA. Credit: Van Tay Media on Unsplash.

Marsh McLennan unit Guy Carpenter has named Laurent Rousseau as the CEO of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Global Capital Solutions.

The appointment will take effect on 4 September 2023.

Post-appointment, Rousseau will be based in London, UK, and will report to Guy Carpenter president and CEO Dean Klisura. He will also become a part of the company’s executive committee.

In this newly created role, Rousseau will be responsible for offering executive oversight of Guy Carpenter’s businesses in EMEA and India, along with GC Securities and Global Risk Solutions, which comprises the structured risk activities.

He will focus on expanding the business across the region and helping to deliver the company’s capabilities and expertise as per clients’ demands.

Furthermore, Rousseau will work with Marsh McLennan’s other operations such as Marsh, Mercer and Oliver Wyman, to address the clients’ interconnected risk, strategy in addition to people challenges.

Before joining Guy Carpenter, Rousseau served as SCOR CEO and worked in JP Morgan’s Mergers & Acquisitions Group in London between 2005 and 2010.

Klisura said: “We are excited to have Laurent join our team. He is a seasoned professional and is widely recognised for his (re)insurance expertise.

“Laurent’s impressive leadership experience and strong track record in driving growth will be a great asset as we continue to help our clients meet their unique needs and execute our growth strategy.”