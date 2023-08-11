Credit: Arlington Research on Unsplash.

Guardian will implement the FINEOS Platform for its absence management products.

The firm’s employee benefits business will utilise four core capabilities; policy administration, customer billing, claims management, and integrated absence management.

“We are excited to enter this important partnership with Guardian, one of the largest mutual insurance companies in the US,” said FINEOS CEO Michael Kelly. “We are passionate about the employee benefits industry and its nuances. Our singular focus on this industry in North America enables us to innovate to help Guardian to grow their market leadership. Our integrated platform for core insurance lifecycle processing needs will accelerate and support the enormous opportunity Guardian has to increase their speed to market and elevate their customers’ experience.”

Guardian head of group benefits Jonathan Mayhew added: “Our collaboration with FINEOS will help us strengthen our capabilities and solidify our position as an absence management leader. We look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for our customers and supporting them in navigating the increasingly complex regulatory environment.”

FINEOS is a provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the US as well as a 70% market share of group insurance in Australia.

In addition, FINEOS announced that Securian Canada has selected FINEOS for its disability management claims administration software solution.