Securian Canada is an insurance provider of life-ready insurance and protection solutions in Canada.

The FINEOS claims administration solution will go live this fall to support Securian Canada and its disability benefits programmes.

In addition, FINEOS is a provider of end-to-end core software systems for life, accident and health insurance. The platform is purpose built for the group and supplemental employee benefits market.

“We are delighted Securian Canada has chosen FINEOS and look forward to building a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship,” said FINEOS CEO Michael Kelly. “The FINEOS Platform will help Securian deliver an excellent customer experience and will bring automation and efficiencies to their operations, enabling their staff to maximise their time caring for Canadians in the moments that matter the most.”

“Securian Canada needs a best-in-class partner to support our ambitious strategic plans in the disability space,” said Sharla Postic, SVP insurance operations for Securian Canada. “We believe the FINEOS purpose-built platform and industry-leading capabilities in disability claims administration will help us continue to raise the bar in providing innovative insurance products and services to our customers.”

Last year, Ernst & Young Business Consultants (EY Ireland) and FINEOS formed an alliance to support digital transformation of insurance carriers.

The tie-up is also aimed at positively impacting the entire employee benefits value chain from insurers and employers to employees, while achieving operational efficiencies.

EY and FINEOS have been working together on software implementation for insurance carriers operating in life, accident, and health insurance space.

EY stated that manual processes in the employee benefits space result in several inefficiencies, which can be resolved using digital and analytical solutions.

The partnership will provide insurance carriers with the required solutions for digital transformation and allow EY teams to build services.