IntellAgents Insights SaaS from FatBrain AI connects the core systems that power insurers and brokers with the latest insurance technology to create differnetiation and innovation.

In addition, IntellAgents now has more than 100 insurance capabilities from 50 vendors providing thousands of risk factors. It allows agents and insurers to make better decisions to access coverage needs, business placement, risk selection and pricing.

Furthermore, any marketplace participant can use these “no-code” connections in combination with FatBrain AI to deliver a portfolio of insurance AI industry changing solutions later in the year.

“IntellAgents Insights SaaS is the fastest lane to insurance innovation,” said Mark Stender, president of FatBrain AI insurance business and 27-year veteran of insurance technology. “IntellAgents boosts the connectivity of existing systems with massive amounts of data and our proprietary peer intelligence and generative AI solutions. All three are required to create straight through processing which is the holy grail for insurance. We deliver all three out of the box.”

“This milestone accelerates the network effect enabling productivity gains across the entire P&C value chain. Each partner has different specialisations; therefore, it is important to have a variety of partners,” said Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain AI. “We are determined to double the number of innovation partners for the marketplace in the year to come.”

Fatbrain AI recently announced a new distribution agreement with Appulate for its IntellAgent Advisor AI Sales Enablement service.

Appulate provides software that digitises insurance transactions across agency brokers distribution/MGA and carrier systems over 18 years.

Furthermore, it reaches nearly 300,000 users at 35,000 agencies, connected with 150 carriers. Also it enables 240,000 insurance requests per year with over $3bn in premiums per year.