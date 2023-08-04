Credit: FocusStocker / Shutterstock.com.

FatBrain AI’s distribution partner Appulate provides software that digitises insurance transactions across agency brokers distribution/MGA and carrier systems over 18 years.

Furthermore, it reaches nearly 300,000 users at 35,000 agencies, connected with 150 carriers. Also it enables 240,000 insurance requests per year with over $3bn in premiums per year.

FatBrain AI released its latest product IntellAgent Advisor, a sales enablement tool for agents. The solution aligns and enhances the underwriting knowledge, the agent-client experience and FatBrain’s existing innovation ecosystem.

“With IntellAgent Advisor, our clients now get ‘on the spot’ analysis of the insurance risks and recommended coverages for 700 different industries,” said Dimitri Nikouline, CTO of Appulate. “It gives them the much-needed advantage in a highly competitive landscape – to grow new business and retain their existing customers. Each agent instantly knows more about their customers’ business and their insurance needs with a few clicks.”

“Our goal is to reach as many agents as quickly as possible,” said Mark Stender, president of FatBrain AI insurance business and 27-year veteran of insurance technology. “The Appulate partnership enables mass adoption by a large number of agents embedded into a high volume of ‘real business’ transactions accelerating the commercial insurance application process.”

“The Appulate relationship empowers multi-level business insights across the seller-distributor-carrier/manufacturer dynamics,” said Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain AI. “We are excited to make the entire experience more personalized for sellers and their clients, while automating the augmented decision-making across the entire P&C insurance supply chain.”