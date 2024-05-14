Provider of integrated legal and business services DWF has signed onto the AI Code of Conduct for the insurance claims sector.
The Code of Conduct is a voluntary commitment for the development, implementation and use of AI in insurance claims.
Currently, the Code has over 100 corporate and individual signatories.
Furthermore, DWF actually assisted in the drafting of the Code and become the largest professional services organisation to be a signatory, joining firms such as Allianz, Covea, and Ecclesiastical.
In addition, partner and head of insurance business services, Simon Murray, also sits on the Code’s 7-strong steering committee.
Jon Grainger, chief technology officer at DWF and signatory on behalf of the business, said: “The integration of AI into our Insurance offering has tremendous benefits, but we need to ensure it’s done in the right way to provide the best outcomes. With DWF being involved in drafting the framework of the AI Code of Conduct and with its on-going development, I’m confident that signing the Code creates the right environment for us to frame our AI development and look forward to collaborating with other signatories to harness the potential of AI for the good of Insurer clients and their policyholders.”
Eddie Longworth, initiator of the project to draft the AI Code of Conduct added: “We’re delighted to have DWF as a signatory to the Code, as they have been heavily involved in its creation and launch. AI has the potential to revolutionise the claims sector and having an organisation like DWF on board is a big step in the right direction for the entire industry.”
Earlier in 2024, DWF hired Jim Bryant as a partner in its insurance services division.
Bryant joined the team after 10 years at Weightmans where he worked as legacy sector lead. He also holds more than 20 years’ experience in the sector delivering legal and commercial solutions to the insurance industry.
In addition, Bryant has advised run-off managers and acquirers of run-off books of business on all claims-related matters, both pre- and post-portfolio acquisition. As an integral part of his day-to-day practice, he has also been instructed by the insurance market on a number of successful group actions.
Based in Liverpool, he will be working with the business in the London Markets .