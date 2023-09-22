Credit: Blue Planet Studio/Shutterstock.

Symons joins the DWF London Global Risks team as a partner after 11 years at DLA Piper.

Furthermore, he is well established in the insurance and reinsurance sectors, with over 30 years’ experience advising clients on disputes and case law in dispute resolution, litigation and arbitration.

Primarily honing in on financial lines insurance claims and reinsurance, Symons’ work also entails representing insurers un professional indemnity and management liability, as well as more specialist areas of warranty and indemnity and cyber; and reinsurance, advising clients on coverage and disputes.

David Abbott, senior partner of DWF’s Insurance Services business and head of global risks said: “Andrew is an outstanding and respected lawyer in the insurance industry, and we’re thrilled to have him join our team. His experience will be an enormous asset as we continue to grow our Global Risks team and international insurance and reinsurance practice, which has seen several new hires, particularly in Dubai, already this year.”

Symons added: “Over the past few years DWF has ambitiously committed to investing in its insurance team, and the results of that are apparent. This is an exciting opportunity to join an industry leading business and I’m delighted to be a part of its growth and contribute to its global insurance platform.”