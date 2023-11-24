Credit: Rawpixel.com via Shutterstock.

According to AA Insurance Services and the Ministry of Justice, more than 76,500 drivers were sentenced for driving without insurance.

In addition, 40,150 drivers were convicted of keeping a vehicle without insurance.

Furthermore, of the 76,774 drivers convicted of driving without insurance, 23% were handed to drivers aged 18-24, but most went to those aged 30-39 with 23,395 found guilty.

Gus Park, managing director for AA Insurance Services, said: “Driving or keeping a vehicle without insurance is a serious offence and it’s concerning that 117,000 drivers were convicted last year.

“Those found guilty at court won’t just feel the penalty at that stage. Finding an insurer willing to offer cover is much harder, and even those willing to quote won’t be overly competitive as the points stay on the uninsured driver’s licence for four years.

“Sadly, every law-abiding driver feels the pinch when it comes to uninsured vehicles as the collisions they cause must be paid for. Checking your policy has an uninsured driver promise is a great way to protect yourself should you have a crash with someone without insurance.

“With an estimated one million cars on the road being uninsured, more needs to be done to tackle the problem.”

GlobalData’s 2022 UK Insurance Consumer Survey states that 18.0% of motor insurance customers reported a claim for the theft of a vehicle or its contents in 2022.

GlobalData’s survey highlights that 18.0% of consumers reported a claim for the theft of a vehicle or its contents in 2022. Although this is not the main reason for making a claim, as accidental damage to the vehicle is, it still supports evidence found by AA Insurance Services that car thefts in England and Wales increased by 24.9% year-on-year in 2022, hitting a record of 130,389 incidents. Given the proportion of incidents happening throughout the UK, it should be noted that insurers should act upon this to protect against numerous claims if this increase is to persist.