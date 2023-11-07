US-based insurance company CNA has selected Guidewire’s cloud-based software to enhance claims and underwriting operations at its commercial and speciality lines.
CNA initially implemented ClaimCenter and PolicyCenter as self-managed installations.
Now the insurance company plans to migrate these Guidewire products to Guidewire Cloud for its commercial lines of business.
It also plans to extend the products’ use to its lawyers’ liability and speciality business lines.
The migrations are expected to help CNA to power its claims, policy administration, and underwriting businesses.
It will also help the company in simplifying its IT operations and adapt to changing market demands, the tech vendor claims.
CAN chief information officer Jane Possell said: “Guidewire’s singular focus on the cloud will help streamline CNA’s cloud-first business strategy, working to improve our industry-leading claims, underwriting and customer service operations.”
Guidewire president and chief revenue officer John Mullen said: “CNA has established itself as one of the preeminent commercial lines insurers.
“We are pleased to continue working alongside CNA in this new chapter.
“The company’s vision for operational excellence and continuous innovation aligns well with Guidewire’s roadmap. We look forward to our work together in support of CNA’s mission – providing insurance solutions that allow its customers to better manage their risks and grow profitably.”
To enhance workflows, CNA plans to leverage the Guidewire Marketplace and PartnerConnect ecosystem.
CNA will also leverage SmartCOMM from Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member, for customer communications management.
Guidewire serves as a reseller of Smart Communications.