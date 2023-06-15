Credit: Blue Planet Studio/Shutterstock

Insurtech Bluezone has partnered with Diabetes.co.uk having launched a life insurance solution for people with Type 2 Diabetes.

The website is the world’s largest and most active community focused on providing support for those impacted by diabetes. Furthermore, it publishes daily news and information guides of management, research, and living with diabetes.

Traditional underwriting processes are slow and outdated, making it difficult for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes to access affordable life insurance.

Dr Karan Mehta, co-Founder & CEO, Bluezone Insurance, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Diabetes.co.uk, the organisation offers a wealth of knowledge, research and information along with a community support network for individuals impacted by diabetes and mirrors the ethos of the Bluezone proposition.

“Having just launched our life insurance solution for people with Type 2 we are looking forward to working closely with the community and offering our unique and fairer life insurance in partnership with them.”

Arjun Panesar, founding CEO and head of AI added: “The new life insurance solution launched by Bluezone is welcome news to the diabetes community as many people will have struggled to gain cover due to their condition. The firm is focused on improving the lives of individuals with Type 2 diabetes, which made it an easy decision for partnership as we strive towards our goals.”