The health insurer is a JV between True North and Bupa. Credit: Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash.

Insurtech Bluezone has launched its first policy in the UK and it is targeted at those with Type 2 diabetes.

The solution offers any individuals with Type 2 diabetes life insurance cover in a digital journey. This removes lengthy form filling and required medical appointments previously needed to secure similar policies.

Furthermore, Bluezone will be working with insurer Covéa Life and global reinsurer Gen Re to facilitate the policy. In addition, this is only the first solution the insurtech hopes to launch to help individuals with chronic health conditions both in the UK and abroad.

This product comes at a time when there are over four million people diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in the UK and also one million more with the disease but are unaware.

Dr Karan Mehta, co-founder & CEO, Bluezone Insurance, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our first life insurance policy and to be able to help individuals with Type 2 diabetes to gain cover. The launch is the culmination of a huge amount of hard work from the Bluezone team along with the support from our investors and partners.

“I would also like to thank the teams at Gen Re and Covéa Life for their ongoing support and belief in the proposition which has allowed us to launch our game-changing proposition.”

Alastair Gerrard, head of sales, marketing and account management at Gen Re, added: “We are so pleased to be working with the innovative team at Bluezone and help facilitate the launch of their new life insurance product. The proposition is set to benefit so many individuals in the UK with Type 2 diabetes and allow them to gain quick and easy cover. We are looking forward to supporting Bluezone further as they expand their portfolio and help individuals with other chronic illnesses gain access to insurance over the coming years.”