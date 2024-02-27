Sid Mouncey, CEO at Blink Parametric

Insurtech Blink Parametric has teamed up with Buckler Mexico to support the rollout of its Blink Cyber solution to Ethics Data Analytics, a risk management solutions firm.

Now available within Ethics Cyber Security, the Blink solution serves as data protection by detecting a breach or compromise early and alerting clients with what they need to secure their online data.

Created to enable insurance companies to offer policy-holders an add-on security feature, the Blink Parametric Cyber Solution has developed into an embedded, standalone insurtech and cyber product

Sid Mouncey, CEO at Blink Parametric said: “This is an excellent opportunity for us to work with our old friends at Buckler México as they continue to grow their business across the LATAM region. It’s impossible to put a price on peace of mind, but in terms of personal data, everything online has a price. That’s why we work in partnership with leading global data source and dark web monitoring technology to support the broadest monitoring across the dark web for Cyber client data exposure. Our solution is scalable, borderless and easy to use so it fits comfortably into an existing cyber product or insurance suite and we look forward to its effective and high-performance delivery for our new expert partners and their client base.”

Rafael Ortiz, CEO, Buckler Group, commented: “As more people become victims of cyber-crimes, it’s understandable that those of us who transact online are becoming increasingly concerned about who can get their hands on our personal and professional information. Blink Parametric’s Cyber solution is designed to mitigate day-to-day risks at both a personal and corporate level with a central focus on customer care – a perfect fit for our client needs.”

Luis Latapi, partner, Ethics Data Analytics welcomed this latest addition to their Ethics Cyber Security portfolio and purported: “The collective professional and personal loss to people at the hands of cyber criminals can be enormous. That’s why we continually seek out robust and effective cyber-crime prevention methods. With this solution, our clients can be confident that we are safeguarding their interests 24/7, deploying world-class technology prioritising their security and peace of mind.”

In January 2024, Blink Parametric extended its partnership with MAWDY Ireland and rolled out its flight disruption solution to the MAWDY Ireland InsureandGo brand.

Originally partnering in October 2023, Blink and MAWDY, part of the Mapfre group, covered segments of the direct book of travel insurance business.