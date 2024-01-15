Insurtech Blink Parametric has extended its partnership with MAWDY Ireland and rolled out its flight disruption solution to the MAWDY Ireland InsureandGo brand.
Originally partnering in October 2023, Blink and MAWDY, part of the Mapfre group, covered segments of the direct book of travel insurance business.
However, from today, the solution is available to consumers directly.
The Blink benefits will applicable to InsureandGo single trip and annual multi-trip travel insurance customers who purchase a platinum or gold policy.
Sid Mouncey, chief executive officer of Blink Parametric, said: “This project is a great demonstration of how we can deliver on the needs of a complex multinational travel Insurer and brand, structured to serve unique regional needs and requirements. The result is a truly successful collaboration. Together with the InsureandGo and MAWDY Ireland teams, we are celebrating that we are now live with a real-time digital flight disruption solution tailored to their specific brand and market! I’m delighted that from today we have uniquely added to the extensive insurance support services available to the InsureandGo Ireland customer base in their time of need worldwide.”
Declan Murphy, head of commercial, MAWDY Ireland, added: “This is the first quarter since our agreement with Blink Parametric last October and we mark it with the early completion of our first brand to embed real-time flight delay services. InsureandGo is one of Ireland’s travel insurance specialists, supporting value-add, world-class, direct-to-consumer products and services. With the success of this integration, we are delivering on our customer care, product innovation and commercial commitments and are set to build further on these, starting immediately with the next phase of implementation across our range of travel insurance products and partner brands in line with our strategy for 2024 and beyond.”
At the beginning of 2024, Baloise, a Swiss insurance company, launched three new parametric insurance policies designed to provide automatic compensation for travel-related issues.
These policies, which cover adverse weather conditions, delayed baggage and flight delays, will enhance the company’s existing holiday insurance offerings.
They complement the traditional coverage for cancellation costs, lost baggage and hire car insurance.
Baloise’s holiday insurance solutions are available for trips ranging from two to 92 days.
The insurer has partnered with KASKO, Wetterheld and Blink Parametric to offer the new cover.