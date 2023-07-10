Blink Parametric staff; Kieran Donoghue, IDA Global Head of IFS; Sid Mouncey, Blink Parametric CEO; Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD; Dave Buckley, Head of IT Operations & Infrastructure, Blink Parametric pictured at the announcement in Cork. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

The Blink headcount expansion will be across all technical roles. This includes presales, full stack developers, QA and data analytics with opportunities across multiple levels. The majority of these will be in the new Cork-based, City Quarter office location.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath officiating at the opening of the company’s offices, welcomed the Blink headcount announcement, adding that it “further demonstrates the strength of Cork’s tech sector power base and its increasingly global reach. It is to the credit of the Blink Parametric team commitment to delivering world-class insurtech innovation that it has secured its position at the heart of the CPP Group growth strategy. I applaud that achievement. This investment in people, infrastructure and R&D will serve Ireland’s economy, provide skills and opportunity for our graduates and add to our outstanding reputation for excellence in technology”.

Blink Parametric chief executive Sid Mouncey acknowledged the Blink Parametric journey from a high potential insurtech start-up founded in Cork in 2016 to a thriving, agile, specialist technology partner serving the global insurance industry today.

He continued: “From this Cork hub, we leverage large scale data sets to create solutions that appear simple and intuitive to insurers and their customers.

“We deliver real-time insurance assistance solutions to automate insurance claims and payments, used worldwide every hour of every day. We are consumer-centric and are leading transformative industry change as Insurers modify their business models and work to improve their distribution channels. Our strategic objectives are ambitious and include becoming the ‘go-to’ partner for the world’s large-scale insurers and brands, driving mass adoption of parametric technology.

“I am proud to say that we are on track following significant launches of our flight disruption solution in the US, UK, Italian and Japanese markets year to date. We have a promising pipeline of new market opportunities and look forward to delivering on further growth by building on our existing presence here in Cork and investing in its rich resource of skilled and talented people.”

CEO of IDA Ireland Michael Lohan added: “Blink Parametric’s decision to locate in Cork is very welcome news. Its presence is a valuable reference point as we continue to attract insurtech investment into the South West. IDA Ireland remains committed to winning projects for regional locations. I’d like to wish Blink Parametric every success.”

Blink has been making many moves in Europe this year. In June 2023, it launched a real-time flight delay insurance service for the Italy market with Europ Assistance Italy.

Milan-headquartered, Europ Assistance Italy has been operating for over 50 years as part of the Europ Assistance Group. It also has offices in 34 countries with an added 35 operations centres across a further 208 countries.